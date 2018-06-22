Reports reaching NewsDay indicates that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the senator representing Abia South in the Senate, Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Abaribe, a former deputy governor of Abia state, has been a vocal critic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. According to his special adviser, Nwokoma Okorie, Senator Abaribe was picked up on Friday, June 22, at his barber’s shop in the Apo area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. Supporters and associates of the senator have been on social media announcing his arrest.

Abaribe, the southeast Senate caucus chairman, recently expressed shock over reported cuts in the 2018 budget allocation for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Terminal in Enugu state.

Abaribe and lawmakers from the region said they learnt that an allocation of N2 billion sustained by the two aviation committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, were said to have been slashed to N500 million. He said that the caucus had summoned an emergency meeting of southeast lawmakers to unravel when the cut was effected and by who.

Senator Abaribe, conincidentally was one of the sureties who helped fulfil the bail conditions of Nnamdi Kanu, the embatlled face of the now proscribed IPOB. His whereabouts since his house was raided by the military remains unknown.