Former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, has been arrested by Department of State Service (DSS) over an alleged connection with the killings in the state. Channels TV reports that Suswam was arrested after the incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom, allegedly petitioned the DSS over the security situation in the state.

The DSS had arrested the former governor in 2017, after it said it uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a property allegedly belonging to him at number 44, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja.

According to a statement by the DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, the operation was informed by intelligence that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property. The agency said after carrying out a raid on the property in the presence of two private security officers employed by the company, the following items were recovered:

A glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition, a mini-uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively, 42 extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack and one Ak-47. The search also revealed 21 Certificates of Occupancy and one Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy, 23 luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars.

It was learnt that Suswam’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, went to the DSS office to see him but was not allowed access.

The DSS’ investigation into the ex governor began in 2017 when Suswam was allegedly linked with a militia leader in the state.

The militia leader, Terwaze Akwazza (a.k.a Gana) is said to have three local government areas in his grip namely; Logo, Katsina-Ala and Ukum. According to the report, the DSS is also investigating the ex-governor for allegedly building an armoury in his mansion, which is under construction in Makurdi.