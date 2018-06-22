A Nigerian lawyer, Dr Joseph Nwobike has been stripped of the prestigious Senior Advocate of Nigeria title. SAN is a title that draws attention to the nobility of the holder in Nigeria as a credible and knowledgeable individual in the legal profession. SAN is the equivalent of the Queen Counsel in the UK. The benefits of the SAN title is also complemented by patronage from high net worth individuals and companies. It also comes with the privilege of sitting in the front row and having your case heard first in any court of law in Nigeria.

Joseph NwobikeJoseph Nwobike was recently convicted by a court of law in Nigeria. The court, in a judgment by Justice Raliat Adebiyi, convicted Nwobike of 12 out of a total of 18 counts pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a press release on Thursday, the LPPC said it had resolved to strip Nwobike of the SAN rank.

The LPPC, however, did not give any reason for its action in the one-paragraph press release.

The release signed by the LPPC Secretary and the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, read,