Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) produced goods valued at N5.03 trillion between July and December of 2017.

This represents 0.19 percent increase from N5.02 trillion produced by members of this association in the corresponding period of 2016, latest data from MAN show.

MAN has over 2000 members, and manufacturing output, capacity and investments in Nigeria are often determined by activities of its members.

“The production performance of the sector in 2017 was due to the relative stability in the foreign exchange market and improvement in the general ease of doing business in the economy within the period,” the association says.

Makers of textiles, wearing apparel, carpets and leather products raised production to N25.03 billion within the period, from N24.9billion recorded in the second half of 2016, representing 0.52 percent increase over the period.

In fact, the total value of textiles, carpets, wearing apparel and leather produced by MAN member companies in 2017 was put at N48.21 billion compared with N43.59 billion reported in 2016, indicating a 10.6 percent rise over the 12-month period.

Similarly, cement and ceramics makers produced goods valued at N88.87 billion in the second half of 2017 as against N82.44 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2016. In 2017, the total value of the cement and ceramics manufactured by MAN members was N169.85 billion as against N150.74 billion in 2016. This represents 12.7 percent increase over the period. Dangote Cement, a prominent member of MAN, remains the biggest cement maker in Nigeria, controlling over 70 percent of the market.

Also, manufacturers of electricals and electronics, notably cable makers, produced goods worth N60.47 billion in the second half of 2017, from N52.93 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2016, indicating a 14.2 percent rise over the period. The value of electronics and electrical products made by members of this association was N112.36 billion in 2017, compared with N100.72 billion in 2016, indicating an 11.6 percent increase over the period.

Moreover, steel makers, notably makers of metals, iron rods, nails and other forms of steel, produced goods worth N207.12 billion in the second half of 2017, from N202.98 billion reported in the second half of 2016, representing 2.03 percent increase over the period.

In the whole of 2017, steel makers produced goods valued at N408.46 billion as against N337.25 billion in 2016, indicating a 21.11 percent increase over the period.

The data equally show that production value in Apapa industrial zone in Lagos rose to N423.59 billion in the second half of 2017, from N252.56 billion recorded in the same period of 2016, indicating a 67.7 percent spike over the period. In the whole of 2017, goods worth N728.24 billion were produced by industries in the zone as against N449 billion reported in 2016. Major manufacturers in Apapa are Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Honeywell and Kneipe, among others.

Ikeja recorded the highest production value, with manufacturers in the zone producing goods valued at N2.47 trillion. This, however, is a 14.2 percent decline from N2.88 trillion in the corresponding period of 2016. Major manufacturers in the zone include: Vita Foam, Cadbury Nigeria, Dangote Group, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Guinness Nigeria, and First Aluminium, among many others.

For the first time in four years, Ogun’s production value fell, slumping to N1.51 trillion in the second half of 2017, from N1.79 trillion in the preceding period, indicating 15.6 percent decline over the period. Industries in Ogun include: May & Baker, Pharmadeko, Unilever, Tower Aluminium, Shonghai Packaging, Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Foundries, Dangote Cement and Beloxxi Biscuits.

Production in Imo/ Abia industrial zone rose to N41.35 billion in the second half of 2017, from N5.52 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2016. Though this number may look small when compared with Ogun and Lagos industrial zones, it is a highly significant jump of 649.09 percent over the period. Aba in Abia State has over 50,000 shoe, bag and trunk makers. Jacobs Wines, and Stanchemical, among others, are two of the firms in Imo state