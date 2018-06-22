Movie director and actor, Francis Atuma, says no female or male in the Nollywood industry makes it without resorting to prostitution or homosexiality. Atuma made the statement in a recent interview with The Cable.

”If you are not a full time or semi-prostitute, you will not make it in Nollywood. Our ladies are using what they have to get what they want. Even some of the guys who can use their a** are the ones making it in Nollywood. I am being very real here and they make it look as if they are doing well but they are not, they are suffering. Let’s stop deceiving the younger ones by keeping it real. We have to let the younger ones know how it is and what it is”.

”Pascal Atuma is my name and I am saying it the way it is and that’s the truth. If you want to challenge me on this, please come and do it on any national television in Nigeria or anywhere. I am even ready to pay for the challenge. The biggest boys in the industry know that I am saying the truth. I am saying the truth and there’s nothing anyone of them can do to affect my career, they can’t employ me.” he said