APC Changes Slogan to “Progress”

The All Progressives Congress has changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’. This was announced at the National convention of the party at Eagles Square in Abuja today.

Newsday gathered that this development was announced by one of the Master of Ceremonies that the delegates should no longer chorus ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is chanted.

“I want to announce that when shout APC, the appropriate response should now be Progress and not Change”, he announced. Articles 4 of the APC Constitution as amended lists ‘Change’ as the slogan of the party.

That section of the party constitution has not been amended.

Adams Oshiomole is now the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

