Some delegates at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday engaged themselves in a fist fight. Delegates threw brooms and the party’s symbol at each other. On its part, Channels TV reports that trouble started among Imo state delegates before spreading to the Delta state delegates.

According to the report, the clash between delegates from Imo was brought under control by security after some time but that among Delta delegates was more intense. Chairs were said to have been thrown with several people sustaining injuries.

It was gathered that trouble started after the group loyal to Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, stormed the pavilion meant for Imo delegates.

They asked those loyal to Eze Madumere, the deputy governor, to vacate the seats. The order was resisted, leading to fisticuffs as the private security guard of the governor called “Okorocha Good Governance ” descended on members of the group.

Hillary Eke, chairman of the anti-Okorocha faction, was forcefully thrown out of his seat alongside other members of the executives.

After attacking members of the deputy governor’s faction, they moved straight to where Hillary Eke, chairman of the anti-Okorocha faction was and ejected him after initial resistance.

The leadership of the party acknowledged Eke as chairman of Imo chairman, an action that pitched Okorocha against John Oyegun, the immediate past national chairman of the party.

The fight actually broke out just as President Buhari made his speech before Chairman of the convention committee Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa state, took the stand to declared Adams Oshiomhole as the new unopposed chairman of the ruling party.