The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) is looking to release a new price for data, says Umar Danbatta, executive vice-chairman of the government parastatal.

Danbatta made the disclosure on Thursday during his induction as a Fellow of the Nigeria Academy of Engineering (NAE).

He was inducted along with 11 others at the investiture of Fola Lasisi, a professor, as the 10th president of the academy.

Danbatta said the commission had completed a new framework that would give telecommunication companies the opportunity to participate in spectrum sharing.

“With the new framework, you can transfer, lease and share your spectrum. These recent achievements of the commission will ensure optimum utilisation of spectrum,” he said.

He told journalists on the sidelines of the event that the recognition by NAE would spur the commission to double efforts in boosting the Nigerian economy.

“This recognition will be a testimony of our relevance not only within Nigerian universities but across borders,” he said.