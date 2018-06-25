At least three pupils have lost their lives and 27 others hospitalized in a fresh cholera outbreak at Tsangaya Islamic school, Madaki, in Gombe State.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kennedy Ishaya, confirmed the outbreak to newsmen in Gombe on Sunday during an inspection visit to Madaki Primary Health Care facility where the victims are hospitalized.

He said within three days, 30 children from Tsangaya Islamic school had contracted the disease, out of which three had died.

Ishaya said 15 were treated and discharged while 12 others were still receiving treatment at the facility.

According to him, government has stocked all health facilities in Gombe with sufficient drugs and advised people not to hesitate to report any suspected case to the nearest facility.

The commissioner also appealed to the health personnel working in the health facilities to take all necessary steps to avoid the risk of infection.

“Make sure you observe Nightingale principles; no chewing of kola or chewing gum during working hours.

“Come to the hospital with two pairs of clothing. When going home, drop the one you worked with and wear another one ,’’ he said.