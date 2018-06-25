A torrent of condolences has been pouring for Nigerian singer D’banj and his wife Didi, over the loss of their one year-old son Didi. The toddler drowned in a pool on Sunday at the couple’s Ikoyi residence in Lagos. He was one year-old in May.

Davido who bagged BET award Best International Artist paid his condolence in his acceptance speech.

Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt‏ wrote: “Stay strong dbanj, using a black square image to drive home his sympathy.”

Peter Okoye(PSquare) said: “Heartfelt condolences to Dbanj and his family. Words can never be enough. Stay strong.”

Aramide, another Nigerian singer tweeted: “I pray for strength for dbanj and his wife and family in general duringthis very difficult period. God knows best. It is well.”

Toyin Saraki, wife of Nigeria’s Senate President also joined in the outpouring of sympathy: “Heartbreaking. May Almighty God be with @iambangalee Dbanj and his wife at this tragic time and always. May their beautiful little one rest in peace. Amen.”

Dbanj and wife recently celebrated their son’s birthday

Lami Apejoye, PR Girl comforted the couple: “DiDi has always been a strong woman, God will see her through this one too, this too shall pass!! And Dbanj, Joy will definitely come again! Soon! Sighhhh! I’m stressed!!! God keep the family!”

Daniel The Third was born in the United States last year. And reportedly died Sunday afternoon, just a month after his first anniversary.

The father, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D’banj or Kokomaster, is a musician, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and television personality.

He is 38 years old.

He married his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow in 2016.