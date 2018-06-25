The Nigerian Air Force has deployed two fighter aircrafts and 300 Special Forces to Benue State following renewed blood letting in the state.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this weekend when he paid a visit to the headquarters of Operation Whirl Stroke.

Abubakar, according to a statement by Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, used the occasion to induct two new fighter jets, Mi-35P helicopter gunships, for combat duties in Operation Whirl Stroke currently going on in the state.

Abubakar said NAF was committed to ensuring the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“NAF has contributed about 300 Special Forces personnel to OPWS along with the deployment of an array of fighter aircraft, Mi-35 helicopter gunships as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms to bring an end to the security challenges in the state,” he said.

He assured them that the NAF would continue to provide all necessary support to ensure even greater results in the operation. The CAS also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an enabling environment for the NAF to continue to carry out its constitutional roles.

The visit equally afforded the CAS the opportunity to visit the Headquarters of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) as well as interact with NAF personnel deployed for the operation.