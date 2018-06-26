Nigerian celebrities have strongly condemned the attacks in Plateau State which left no fewer than 86 people killed and several others injured.

Plateau State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of 86 persons in the attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government.

This followed claims by the Chairman, North Central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Danladi Ciroma, that the killing of the 86 persons was in retaliation to the killing of over 300 cows in the last few weeks by the villagers.

However, reacting on social media, some of the celebrities said the inability of the security agents to stop the incessant killings in different parts of Nigeria could be a deliberate act for political reasons.