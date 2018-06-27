Nigerian producer and film maker Femi Odugbemi has been formally invited into the voting membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States of America.

The academy organises and decides the nominations for the universally-acclaimed Oscars award for motion pictures.

It is a world recognised movie-related organisaion, comprising more than 8000 accomplished men and women working in cinema.

Academy membership is limited to film artists working in the production of theatrically-released motion pictures.

The academy has 17 branches ranging from actors, writers and two categories that involve members-at-large and associates to accommodate individuals who have no defined branches in motion picture.

Elated Odugbemi shared the news of his invitation to the oscars on his Instagram page @femiodugbemi on Monday.

He wrote: “so today, I received a formal invitation to become a voting member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States. Honoured! #Oscars #Vote4bestfilm.”

Odugbemi, who studied Film and Television at The Montana State University, scripted, directed and produced numerous documentaries, short films and drama.

He produced Tinsel, a widely acclaimed soap opera that started airing in August 2008 and celebrated as successful drama on Nigerian television.

The producer’s filmmaking credits include ‘Gidi Blues’, ‘Battleground’, ‘Maroko’ and ‘Bariga Boy’.

Odugbemi was the President of the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria in 2002, a tenure that ended in 2006.

In 2008, he produced ‘Abobaku’, a short film directed by Niji Akanni. The film won the Most Outstanding Short Film at the Zuma Film Festival held in 2010.

It also won Best Costume at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards held on April 10, 2010 at the Gloryland Cultural Centre in Bayelsa.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende, popularly known as Omosexy made the list of Africans who have been invited on board to join the membership of the Oscars voting Academy.

Also known as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science, Omotola was listed among the record-breaking 928 members to be admitted this year amongst many others from actors to writers, Members-at-Large and Associates so as to accommodate individuals with no defined branches in a motion picture.

The Oscars which has grown to become the world’s leading movie-related organisation comprises of over eight thousand accomplished men and women working in the cinema.

Regardless of the Academy membership being limited to film artists working in the production of theatrically-released motion pictures, News Agency of Nigeria reports that Omosexy’s invitation was stemmed from her commendable role interpretation in 2010 romantic drama ‘A Private Storm’ and 2012 thriller ‘Last Flight to Abuja’.

The veteran actress has appeared in over 300 films since her debut in 1995 and has sold millions of video copies was also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.