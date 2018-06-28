Enyinnaya Abaribe, the senator representing Abia South, has been released by the Department of State Services, DSS on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

“About 6.32pm on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe walked into freedom after five days in the DSS gulag,” the senator’s media aide, Uchenna Awom, said in an e-mailed statement to The Trent.

“Abaribe, who was granted administrative bail, was released to his lawyers led by Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN. The collective calls and demand for his release have shown the great spirit of Nigerians for justice,” he said.

The senator appeared in court earlier today but was not released by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The DSS however decided to Grant him administrative bail this evening.

Abaribe was arrested on Friday, last week, after which his Abuja home was searched by DSS operatives. Nothing incriminating was found in his home.

According to various accounts, the senator was arrested for exposing an alleged illegal insertion of N30 billion in the budget by the Muhammadu Buhari presidency.