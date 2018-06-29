FIFA has come down hard on Diego Maradona following his obscene gesture in the World Cup match between his native Argentina and Nigeria.

The world football governing body said Maradona will no longer be paid as its ambassador for failing to control his emotions Argentina’s 2-1 win over Nigeria in the World Cup last Group D game on Tuesday.

With Argentina on the brink of a humiliating first round exit, the football legend celebrated Marcos Rojo’s late winning goal by raising his middle finger at fans.

His gesture sparked outrage around the world and FIFA has termed his behaviour as ‘embarrassing and provocative.’

Hence, he will no longer receive the £10,000 he was receiving from the world soccer governing body for following the games.

FIFA has also warned him to be of good conduct in the remaining games he will attend at the World Cup.

A possible stadium ban awaits the former Barcelona star if he acts in same manner like he did against Nigeria.

The 1986 World Cup winner also ignored doctors’ advice not to watch the final minutes of the clash thereby putting his health in danger.

Argentina kick-off the knockout rounds in a heavyweight clash with France on Saturday, and as always, Maradona will be in the stands cheering them on.