Okon Iyanam, a former executive director of Globacom and one-time governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, has been assassinated in his guest house in Mowe, Ogun State.

This shocking event took place on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

According to reports, gunmen gained entrance into Mr. Iyanam’s guesthouse, made their way into his room where they woke him up and then shot him at close range.

Mr. Iyanam, who hails from Oron Local Government, was until his death the chief executive officer of Bond Consulting.

He was a pioneer staff of Globacom, serving as a special adviser to the chairman, Mike Adenuga, and was also an executive director, marketing communications before he left for his private practice.

He was 52 years old and a former Akwa Ibom governorship aspirant under the platform of Accord Party.

Peter Illiya, a friend of the deceased, wrote on Facebook, “Condolences are pouring in on his Facebook page. RIP Okon! Those who killed you will not have their judgement delayed by even a second!”

“What a horrible world we live in,” Sixtus Elekwachi, wrote. “What a world full of uncertainties have we found ourselves.what a cruel and wicked world, a world where being good, simple, humble, generous, magnanimous do not expulcate a man from being harmed.”