No fewer than 9 people have been killed in the fuel tanker mishap on Otedola bridge in Lagos Thursday afternoon.

The bridge leads to Berger area and connects the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In footages captured by passers-by, many vehicles were could be seen on fire, with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

The explosion occurred when a fuel tanker moving on the Otedola bridge fell and spilled its content.

A total of 54 vehicles completely were completely razed. 9 bodies were burnt beyond recognition; and 4 critically injured persons have been taken to the hospital.

A survivor of the explosion has narrated what led to the fire accident.

The man whose identity was not disclosed, speaking to newsmen at the scene of the accident, said the tanker fell while it was trying to reverse.

According to him, he was able to escape after he saw the tanker had fallen.

He said “I saw a tanker reversing in my front; immediately it came back it hit a bar and fell.

“Immediately the tanker fell I removed my keys from the car and ran out.

“I saw fuel spilling close to me and raised alarm to others around that was how I escaped.

“The next minute there was an explosion.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Road safety Corps, FRSC, in a statement on its official Twitter handle confirmed that 54 vehicles were burnt to ashes.

They called on motorists to take alternative routes.