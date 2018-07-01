Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has revealed that he is booked to perform for the next three years at different locations.

This information was revealed on his account on Twitter.

Wizkid successfully performed at the 02 Arena recently where over 20,000 fans came to watch the artiste thrill them. Before then the superstar had launched his clothing line StarBoy and collaborated with an international brand, Nike on the Nigeria Jersey.

The Soco crooner was also appreciated some days ago by American rapper, Drake, who revealed Wizkid’s Soco was an inspiration to him while working on his Scorpion album.

Wizkid is set to release his EP soon titled Made-In-Lagos