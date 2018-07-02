Police officers deployed to Borno State on special duty on Monday took to the streets, barricading the highway to protest six months of unpaid allowances.

The police officers were said to have been deployed to Borno State from various units across Nigeria to help in the fight against insurgency.

The angry police officers were also shooting in the air on Monday morning forcing motorists nearby to scamper for safety.

The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Damian Chukwu, who spoke to journalists on the development, said the police was aware of the situation.

He explained that the unpaid allowances had to do with the delay in signing the 2018 budget.