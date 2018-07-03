Seven policemen have been killed and many civilians injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Abuja on Monday night, July 2. The policemen were said be on a stop-and-search duty operation at Galadimawa roundabout, a suburb in Abuja.

A resident of the community who confirmed the incident but spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen were stopped for search when they opened fire on the unsuspecting policemen which led to the death of seven while one was seriously injured. The gun battle led to many pedestrians and traders around the roundabout running for safety while many sustained various degrees of injuries.

Before now, residents in the area were said to have been complaining of lack of security and constant armed robbery in the neighborhood.