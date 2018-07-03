French President, Emmanuel Macron arrived Nigeria’s capital city in a Presidential aircraft Airbus 330 at 3.10 pm on Tuesday. The French president was expected to arrive at 2.30 pm but his arrival was delayed by an hour.

The Sun reports that Macron was received by Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer and other top Nigerian government officials.

Speaking on Macron’s arrival, Onyeama said, while in Nigeria, the French president would focus primarily on issues concerning security and economy.

Macron will be visiting Lagos where he would be hosted at the Femi Kuti’s African Shrine.

The state government had announced that for security purpose, a section of the Ikeja axis will not be accessible to Lagosians as movement will be restricted there. Lagos state said there will be a traffic diversion between the hours of 12 noon and 12 midnight.