Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Lagos, has described Adelaja Olaide, a 48-year-old convicted pedophile, as an “Animal,” while sentencing him to 60 years in prison for raping a 7-year-old primary two pupil.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Olaide, a driver, who resides at No. 17, Itun Oluwo St., Ketu, Ejirin, Lagos, was convicted for rape on Monday.

Paedophilia is a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences a primary or exclusive sexual attraction to prepubescent children (Wikipedia).

The judge said: “This defendant is a 48-year-old and the court has convicted him of the offence of defiling an eight-year-old based on the overwhelming evidence of four prosecution witnesses and the medical report.

“This defendant can best be described as an animal without conscience.

“He has destroyed the life of this girl-child and she can never remain the same mentally, physically and emotionally.

“This defendant is not fit to walk on our streets, he is best described as a predator and should be locked up.

“I hereby sentence him to 60 years in prison without an option of fine.”

Earlier, the Chief State Counsel, Babajide Boye said the convict committed the offence on June 27, 2015 at his residence in Lagos.

“The convict who is a neighbour to the complainant’s family, lured the child to his apartment where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

“Oriyomi, the convict’s daughter, who witnessed her father committing the offence, informed the child’s mother of the crime.

“The child’s mother inspected her daughter’s underwear and noticed seminal fluid and she immediately reported Olaide to the authorities,” Boye said.