The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has asked that citizens to support the government’s ranching and colony programme.

Adesina said this during an interview with AIT.

What would the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day? Adesina said.

He commented that after the killings in Plateau State, the government has offered land for ranches.

It is better that the land is given for ranching, he said, than for the people to die.