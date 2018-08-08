Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has appointed Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), to act as Director-General of the agency until further notice.

The Presidency made the announcement on Tuesday evening, following the sacking of Lawal Daura as DG for breach of national security.

Daura’s men had invaded the National Assembly in a move later exposed to have been plotted with Senate President Bukola Saraki in order to dent the image of the government.

Seiyefa earlier met the Acting President at the presidential villa, but both he and Osinbajo left the villa without speaking with journalists.

Seiyefa was the Director, Institute of Security Studies, and Abuja. His work experience spans 34 years.