The national leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Wednesday officially received the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, into the party describing him as ‘uncommon defector.’

Akpabio arrived the rally organised for him by the state chapter of the APC, full of smiles and sporadically blowing kisses to the cheering crowd.

Akpabio was admitted into the party with those who defected with him including two members of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ekon representing Abak Federal Constituency and Emmanuel Sunday Akpan representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency.

Others who defected to the APC were two lawmakers in the State House of Assembly, Hon Nse Ntuen, representing Essien Udium state constituency and Hon Tobby Gabriel representing Etim Ekpo/Ika state constituency.

Others who defected from from the PDP to APC were Deputy State Chairman of PDP, Godswill Afangede, immediate past secretary to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Etekamba Umoren, immediate past Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udom Ekpo Udom.