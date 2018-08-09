The former Senate minority leader who just defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio, has said he is not interested in being Senate president now. Akpabio said contrary to speculations that he is gunning for the seat of the number three man in Nigeria currently occupied by Bukola Saraki, said occupying the position is not in his mind now.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, August 8, the former Akwa Ibom state governor said: “No I don’t have any intention of becoming Senate president today.”

“But I have every intention to become what God wants me to be. My name is Godswill and I believe in the will of God,” Akpabio said. Speaking on possibility of the APC losing the 2019 presidential election, Akpabio said it is worrisome that most politicians are concerned about the next election rather than the next generation. He said he wants to be part of those who are concerned about the next generation.

“The problem you people have in Nigeria is to always think of winning. It’s not about winning election, it is about participation. And as far as I am concerned, anybody who goes to election with the view to win election is somebody who must get it by all means and those are the election riggers,” he added.

Akpabio officially dumped the PDP for the APC on Wednesday, August 8. It was gathered that Akpabio was received at the Ikot-Ekpene township stadium in Akwa Ibom by members of the APC in the state.

Some of those present at the defection ceremony were the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole; Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan; national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.