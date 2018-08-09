Sacked DSS director general, Lawal Daura, has been released from custody and his international passport confiscated. Daura was sacked and taken into custody on Tuesday, August 7, after he ordered the deployment of SSS operatives to lay siege on the National Assembly. The former DSS boss was reported to have been released on the evening of Wednesday, August 8, from a safe house run by the State Security Service in Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

He was said to have been placed on house arrest since Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo ordered his dismissal. The presidency had also insisted that the deployment of the SSS officials to the National Assembly was unauthorised.

Newsday gathered that Daura was initially taken to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad facility in Guzape neighborhood, Abuja. He spent time answering questions for his highly controversial tenure at the secret police. After this, he was reportedly moved to one of the numerous safe houses run by SSS around the Federal Capital Territory

. “He was given his phones and released to go,” a source said. “But his international passport was taken from him,” our source added.