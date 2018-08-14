The United States’ Embassy has temporarily closed its consular section in the capital city, Abuja.

A notice by the U.S. embassy on Tuesday said until further notice, all consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American Citizen Services.

It added, however, that consular functions in U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue.

“Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling,” the notice said.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and LagosACS@state.gov ) to discuss their options.”

The notice explained further that those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.

For details of the consulate operations, the notice directed affected people to monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the U.S. Embassy for a later announcement of resumed consular operations in Abuja.

The consulate office in Lagos is located in Victoria Island.