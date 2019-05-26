The Federal Government on Tuesday confirmed the acquisition of an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence, to reach herdsmen across various locations in the country.

The move has raised concerns across the various regions in the country.

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, on Sunday criticized the Federal Government for announcing the establishment of nomadic radio, being perceived in some quarters as frequency for the Fulani.

Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin said the action was a danger signal to all Nigerians, starting from other nationalities in the North.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said the Federal Government had acquired an Amplitude Modulation broadcast radio licence to cater for normads as part of efforts to end perennial farmers-herders’ clashes.

However, Odumakin stated that such establishment could lead to genocide, and recalled how radio was used to promote genocide in Rwanda that led to the loss of thousands of lives.

According to Odumakin: “It’s the highest form of impunity, in your face assault and it’s a yellow card to other nationalities in Nigeria by the Federal Government to say that look the final hour is approaching.

“When the federal government of Nigeria acquire a licence to promote a language Fulani that is not an official language in Nigeria, know that there is trouble.

“The constitution of Nigeria says that the activities of the National Assembly can be conducted in English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, now Fulfude is a language spoken by a minority in the North and most Northerners don’t understand the language so when Federal government establish a Radio to promote such language which has been alleged as to be those who want to Fulanize West Africa then there is problem.

Reacting to the news Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, noted that the protest against the Federal Government’s move to establish a radio station for Fulani herdsmen is a waste of time.

The group said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not listen to such protest.

It instead called on other ethnic nationalities in the country to establish their tribal radio stations for their people.

According to a statement by the special assistant to CAN President Samson Ayokunle, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the plan was a validation of comments attributed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo about the planned Fulanisation of the country by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.