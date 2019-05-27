The 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nearly ended in tragedy when Stonebwoy, known in real life as Living Stone Etse Satekla, allegedly pointed a gun at his arch-rival, Shatta Wale to defend his award.

Stonebwoy, who won his fifth Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) set the dome in chaos, as Shatta Wale, who was visibly aggravated, allegedly ran after him with his team on the stage.

It was unclear what triggered Shatta Wale’s action, but it is believed that the two were engaged in personal feuds (beef) over some years, now with each one labelling himself as the king of the reggae/dancehall art in the country.

Suggestions were that Shatta Wale, who was visibly disappointed after his rival, was announced the winner, walked up to congratulate and celebrate with Stonebwoy on the stage.

Just as he approached, blows started flying between Stonebwoy’s entourage and Shatta Wale’s team with security personnel rushing in to prevent the brawl from escalating.

Stonebwoy who was unpleased with the action of his rival allegedly pulled out a gun during the scuffle as his “Bhim Nation” gang mobbed Shatta Wale and his militant group.

The chaotic scene led to the halting of the exciting night of fun and entertainment, with some patrons and dignitaries walking out of the dome to either save their lives or find a respite for the neck-racking moment.

The event which brought together patrons and dignitaries from the country and outside, took a different turn as the situation marred what could have been a thrilling and memorable celebration.

Shortly after both camps were separated, Shatta Wale, who had already picked up two awards on the night, made a post on Twitter handle condemning the conduct of his colleague.

Stonebwoy later apologised for his action as he came on stage again to receive his second award which is the ‘Best Collaboration of the Year’.

“I am really sorry for the incident that happened earlier on and I only had to react out of natural instincts because we all know how premeditative some people can be. We have seen on social media the treats and everything so we couldn’t come in unprepared because anything could have happened like you guys saw,” he said.

In addition he said he was a man of peace and never had the intention to ruin the moment for the patrons.

Never the less, the Board of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have since stripped Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale of awards won by the two dancehall artists.

The board has also banned the two indefinitely from participating in future events to be organised by Charterhouse Production, organisers of the event.