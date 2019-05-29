With less than two weeks until the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 and preparations for the tournament entering their final stages, the final squad lists for the 24 participating teams have now been announced. African teams in the tournament are Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa.

A total of 552 players have been called up by the 24 participating nations, as stars including Carli Lloyd, Amandine Henry, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai and Lucy Bronze look to seize their moment and #DareToShine on the world’s greatest stage.