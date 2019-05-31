Have questions about the 8th Nigerian Senate? Not sure of their contributions to your livelihood or the country? Working on a new project? Just looking to learn something new about the Senate? Let NS8 help you!

The 8th Nigerian Senate has introduced the NS8 Chatbot, an online Artificial Intelligence (AI) – powered information service for Nigerians interested in the outgoing 8th Senate’s activities, key interventions and achievements. Since its inception, the 8th Senate adopted an agenda to focus on improving livelihood, business and governance and the chatbot is designed to give users real time access to key interventions and bills passed to achieve these objectives. Currently available on Facebook Messenger and the web, the chatbot supports the 8th Senate leadership’s agenda of #OPENASS

The NS8 Chatbot can be used to access information around 5 sections, which include: key interventions, legislation by sector, legislators per geopolitical zones etc. Designed to provide quick and easy to digest information for Nigerian audiences and in the event that user is unable to access desired information, the chatbot is programmed to direct users to other relevant sources in order to proffer solutions.

Recognized as the first of its kind in government, this tool is recommended for use by government institutions, businesses, politicians, political enthusiasts and students.